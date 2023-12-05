Sen. Bob Menendez’s Defense Just Got Weaker – Expel Him!

Senator Bob Menendez wants everyone to believe that the cash and gold bars found in his home were the result of years of savings. But a new report from the New York Post found that four of the gold bars Bob Menendez had at his home were stolen from businessman Fred Daibes who is accused of bribing the New Jersey Democrat.

They were able to match up the serial numbers because of a 2013 robbery.

They match the serial numbers Fred Daibes reported to police after a 2013 armed robbery.

The robbers made off with $500,000 in cash and 22 gold bars from Daibes’ New Jersey home. Police caught the suspects and recovered the stolen gold.

The matching serial numbers are now directly linked to some of the gold found in Menendez’s home.

In the bribery indictment against Menendez and Daibes this year, prosecutors included photos of some of the alleged bribes found in Menendez’s home, including four gold bars. The serial numbers of the four gold bars in the bribery indictment appear to be exact matches to four of the gold bars Daibes certified as having been stolen and returned to him in the 2013 robbery case, NBC News reports

For example, a Swiss Bank Corp. gold bar with serial number 590005 that the FBI said it seized from Menendez’s home in a search this year had also been reported stolen by Daibes — and returned to him — a decade earlier. Daibes’ signature and initials appear on the evidence log, which included each specific gold bar with its corresponding serial number.

“All of this spells bad news for Sen. Menendez, because the chain of custody — it appears — is going to be really easy to prove up,” NBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos said.

However, it still doesn’t prove quid pro quo. But, it provides strong back up for their other evidence.

But…but Santos

REP. GAETZ: “Whatever Mr. Santos did with Botox or OnlyFans is far less concerning to me than the indictment against Senator Menendez who’s holding gold bars inscribed with Arabic on them from Egypt while he is still getting classified briefings today!” pic.twitter.com/FkV1hDsWLF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 30, 2023

