Sen Cruz blasts terrorist assault by Antifa

Senator Ted Cruz called for “strong leadership” right now. People do not have the right to loot, riot, burn police cars, and attack fellow citizens. He condemned the terrorist assault by Antifa, saying it “needs to end now.”

As far as the military, Senator Cruz said the military has been used in the past and should be again when the National Guard isn’t enough. “There is a long tradition of that.”

He said he is glad the President went to St. John’s Church. It was “strong and powerful.”

The senator added that Democrats won’t allow fathers to play ball in a park with their children, but they don’t mind these ‘protesters.’

Cruz brought up Keith Ellison and his son, without mentioning them by name, for supporting Antifa while they are literally burning their city down.

He wants Democrats to “stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

Watch:

Authoritarian Democratic leaders were eager to send law enforcement to arrest law abiding citizens at church, or in the parks. But, when it comes to violent protestors & looters, suddenly these same leaders are deciding its bad politics to enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/4YjFUVpK6N — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 2, 2020

GENERAL THOUGHT

Since the senator mentioned the virus, we would like to add, if the rioters who gather closely together don’t get the virus, we should all be set free in these blue states, shouldn’t we?