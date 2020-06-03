Schumer demands formal condemnation of Trump for ‘abuse’ of ‘peaceful’ ‘noble’ ‘protesters’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a resolution proposed by Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, that would have condemned President Trump’s response to protesters in Washington, D.C., on Monday, when federal law enforcement officers alelgedly “forcefully removed” demonstrators from a park across from the White House.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced the resolution on Tuesday, saying on the Senate floor that the removal of the protesters was “appalling” and “an abuse of presidential power.” He attempted to pass the measure by unanimous consent, which does not require a vote by the whole Senate but can be blocked by any member.

McConnell objected, accusing Democrats of pulling a political stunt in the middle of the crisis sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to his neck.

THE LIE

The night before, the ‘protesters’ lit fire to trees and St. John’s Church. They assaulted police officers. Fifty Secret Service Agents were hurt.

Schumer lied in tweet after tweet, claiming rubber bullets and tear gas were used.

Tear gas was NOT used nor were rubber bullets. They were pushed back by the park service. In addition, the protesters were NOT peaceful.

United States Park Police acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan said the crowds were dispersed only after they turned violent.

“At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles, and caustic liquids,” Monahan said in a statement.

Undercover officers heard calls for violence against the police.

They were given three warnings and they became more combative each time.

“No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park,” Monahan said.

Yet, Chuck Schumer, who tweets in unhinged fashion, continues to lie and so does the media. The media, including CBS News, failed to correct their articles. Schumer lied about tear gas used on the “protesters” here, here, here, and here.

He complained about the threat of military action as well since the riots and looting are so peaceful.

In any case, tear gas is acceptable, but was not needed.

PEACEFUL AND NOBLE PROTESTS

Schumer continues to claim the “protests” are “peaceful” and “noble.”

The millions of Americans of all races and backgrounds who have taken to the streets in peaceful protest are doing something noble: Reminding us that the failure to pass police reform legislation is unacceptable That Black Lives Matter We must confront & address injustice now — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2020

George Floyd’s death has turned into a Get Out the Vote movement for Democrats.

This was an organized by antifa terrorists:

Former Secret Service agent @dbongino had sources who were at the White House riot the other day, and there was no question: This was an ORGANIZED, strategic insurrection! Maybe that’s why the White House has ramped up security so much. pic.twitter.com/vytbK5HD4v — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 2, 2020

Schumer sees this as a great get out the vote effort:

We are living through a tale of two crises—COVID-19 and racial injustice—and President Trump has been a miserable failure at handling both of them. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2020

TWO NIGHTS AGO

Democrats are blaming the President for Democrat terrorists, and the virus.

#BREAKING: The Secret Service is in riot gear trying to defend the White House. The #WhiteHouse appears to be in danger of being overrun . The Revolution Will Not Be Televised… It Will Be LiveStreamed, Uploaded, & Shared ✊🏽🔥#JusticeProtests pic.twitter.com/rTxKQ95jU4 — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) May 30, 2020