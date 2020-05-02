Sen Cruz exposes WaPo’s abandonment of journalism

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Washington Post fact checker published a video describes as “amazing,” claiming it was doubtful the Wuhan Virus came from the Wuhan laboratory. After basically showing why it might have come from the lab, they concluded it’s doubtful it came from the lab. They have some red herrings thrown in. Senator Cruz eviscerated their “amazing” video.

This is the fact-checker from WaPo:

SENATOR CRUZ TORE WAPO TO SHREDS

This is what Glenn Kessler calls “amazing.” This is the state of journalism today.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply