Sen Cruz exposes WaPo’s abandonment of journalism

The Washington Post fact checker published a video describes as “amazing,” claiming it was doubtful the Wuhan Virus came from the Wuhan laboratory. After basically showing why it might have come from the lab, they concluded it’s doubtful it came from the lab. They have some red herrings thrown in. Senator Cruz eviscerated their “amazing” video.

Watch this amazing video by @mmkelly22 @SarahCahlan Was the new coronavirus accidentally released from a Wuhan lab? It’s doubtful. –>https://t.co/fmxQywwzAI pic.twitter.com/kSfN7df5Bh — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 1, 2020

This is the fact-checker from WaPo:

SENATOR CRUZ TORE WAPO TO SHREDS

1/x “Amazing” is definitely right word for this video. WaPo “abandoning all pretenses of journalism to produce CCP propaganda” would be another way to put it. If this reporter submitted this video in a freshman logic class, it wouldn’t receive a passing grade. Let’s review facts. https://t.co/IWjl5kIlMq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

2/x FACT 1: WaPo admits two separate labs in Wuhan were studying coronaviruses derived from bats. One lab was just 300 yards from Wuhan wet market. FACT 2: WaPo admits bats with similar coronaviruses “live in caves 1000 miles away.” FACT 3: WaPo admits both labs had SERIOUS… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

3/x …safety concerns, resulting in multiple US Dept wires—before this crisis—warning that shoddy safety protocols could lead to a global coronavirus pandemic. FACT 4: WaPo admits China DESTROYED the lab samples after the pandemic started (raising the natural inference… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

4/x …that they were afraid what the samples, if examined, would show. ALL OF THESE FACTS strongly suggest the virus escaped from one of these CCP labs. At this point, the evidence is circumstantial (because the CCP is hiding/blocking any direct evidence). BUT what is WaPo’s… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

5/x…conclusion? “The balance of scientific evidence strongly suggest the conclusion that the new coronavirus emerged from nature, be it in the Wuhan market or somewhere else.” This is a non sequitur. None of the aforementioned evidence leads to that conclusion. What’s WaPo’s… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

6/x…basis? WaPo COUNTER-FACT ONE: The CCP and the lab director (who initially wrote “could [the pandemic virus] have come from our lab?”) now deny it. “Shi, her team & the Chinese govt have adamantly denied that it could have come from this lab.” WaPa takes that denial as true. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

7/x WaPo COUNTER-FACT TWO: They quote Dr. Peter Daszak, the head of “EcoHealth Alliance” as saying “China’s been incredibly open. I believe it’s because it’s a scientific collaboration & in China they’re really proud of their science; they do good work, especially in virology.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

8/x That’s it. Those two counter-facts form 100% of the basis for WaPo’s “fact check.” And #2, the claim that “China’s been incredibly open,” is laughably absurd. They DESTROYED THE LAB SAMPLES. They PUNISHED & SILENCED the pandemic whistleblowers. And who is this objective… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

9/x …source, Dr. Daszak? Well, his organization, “EcoHealth Alliance” was receiving (now cancelled) US taxpayer $$ to support bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology! Why does WaPo NOT disclose his enormous bias, litigation exposure & conflict of interest?? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

10/x And is it relevant that WaPo is owned by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, who stands to make billions in China if he pleases the communist overlords? Whatever WaPo is doing, this is NOT journalism. It is apologizing for the CCP, trying to cover up their culpability. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 1, 2020

This is what Glenn Kessler calls “amazing.” This is the state of journalism today.