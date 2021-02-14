Sen Cruz shares funny questions senators asked Dems this morning









Ted Cruz said there was chaos this morning when impeachment managers changed their minds and wanted witnesses.

That works both ways and, if that were to take place, Republicans planned to call Nancy Pelosi, among others, and ask her what she knew and when did she know it. Then they planned to follow up with those who would know what she knew.

Cruz said “Schumer blindsided. Pandemonium. They’re negotiating now to figure out next steps.”

Cruz told the press he thought most Democrats didn’t want to go down that road.

While they were waiting, some senators, who remain anonymous, decided to ask Democrats questions.

Q1: “Where’s the short, fat guy?”

Q2: “Can we build the Keystone Pipeline if we add Hunter Biden to the board?”

Q3: “To Manager Swalwell: Tell us about Fang Fang.”

Q4: “(generic) Have any of the House Managers had sexual relations with a Chinese communist spy? Please explain.”

Q5: “If we put him in a burlap sack & throw him in the river, and he does not float, must we convict?”

Related