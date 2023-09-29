Sen. Dianne Feinstein Passed Away at Age 90

Dianne Feinstein, the longest serving senator, passed away at age 90.

Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the U.S. Senate and the longest-serving senator from California, has died at age 90.

Feinstein’s death leaves vacant her powerful Senate seat, requiring Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a temporary successor.

She has a long history of moving California left with legislation and influence. She was a trailblazer for progressivism. However, she was willing to work in a bipartisan way with RINOs at times.

The longtime senator had suffered from extensive health issues for more than a year, leading many to wonder about her fitness for office. Her cause of death was unclear as of Friday morning. Dianne Berman Feinstein had dementia and needed aides to direct her every move.

Feinstein was present in the Senate on Wednesday and cast a vote at 11:45 a.m. ET, according to the congressional record.

Democratic Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., remembered Feinstein as a friend and colleague of more than two decades.

“She was my friend and my seatmate on the Senate Judiciary Committee for over 20 years. She was always the lady, but she never backed down from a cause that she thought was right. She has written a great record in areas like the assault weapons ban, violence against women and so many other areas. We’ve lost one of the real leaders in the Senate,” Durbin told Fox News.

May she rest in peace in a better place.

