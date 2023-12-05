Sen. Durbin Reveals the Plan for the Permanent Electoral Majority

Democrats opened the border knowing that new immigrants, mostly needy ones, would vote Democrat. Single, military-aged men are pouring in. Sen. Durbin made note of that and said if they qualify for military service, and serve honorably, they should be given citizenship. It sounds like a plan, perhaps one planned well in advance.

Democrats have the bill ready to make it happen.

“Yes, we need order at the border,” Sen. Dick Durbin said. “Yes, we need to have changes in the laws that reflect the reality of the overwhelming numbers from all over the world who are coming to our shores and our border. But there’s also an incredible demand for legal immigration into this country.

“Even now, the presiding officer, my colleague from the state of Illinois, has legislation which addresses one aspect of that. Her bill, and I hope I describe it accurately, says that if you are an undocumented person in this country, and you can pass the physical and the required background test, you can serve in our military. And if you do it honorably, we will make you citizens of the United States.

“Do we need that?” asked Durbin. “Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army and the Navy and the Air Force? They can’t reach their quotas each month. They can’t find enough people to join our military forces.

“There are those who are undocumented who want the chance to serve and risk their lives for this country should be given the chance.”

And there it is – Sen Dick Durbin is finally revealing their grand plan Flood the country with illegal aliens, enlist them in the military, and make them citizens The part he isn’t disclosing is who the Marxists will use the alien soldiers against.. pic.twitter.com/bYZBwI6ylO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 4, 2023

