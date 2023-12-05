Tucker Takes on the Climate Scam

Tucker took up John Kerry, and his climate agenda in Episode 44. Tucker said, “Another half-demented 80-year-old yelling about things he doesn’t understand. These are our leaders. They don’t care about our future because they don’t have one of their own.”

Kerry went to COP28 and called for no new power plants anywhere in the world. According to Tucker, no adult leaders listen to Kerry. They know what he is saying, “it’s nonsense.”

More of the world is burning more coal than the US. Despite that, our leaders think only the US is responsible.

