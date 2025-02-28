Sen. Graham Sides with Trump-Vance in the Zelensky Affair

Conservatives said the breakdown confirmed their view that Zelensky’s arrogance and contempt for Trump have blinded him to the realities of his world standing.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) fully backed Trump and Vance, accusing Zelensky of losing his cool and torpedoing the negotiations.

“He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change,” Graham said.

“I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again,” he added.

Democrats and some centrist Republicans viewed the exchange as evidence of Trump’s admiration for Putin and his efforts to undermine Ukraine.

“Putin must be overjoyed with today’s theatrics,” former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) posted on X.

“A bad day for America’s foreign policy,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said. “Ukraine wants independence, free markets and rule of law. It wants to be part of the West. Russia hates us and our Western values. We should be clear that we stand for freedom.”

Sending a weak leader like Zelensky a message that he is winning with some American leaders is self-defeating.

