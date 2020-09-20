Sen Graham’s DEAD SET on confirming President Trump’s nominee

Senate Minority Leader and all-around creep, Chuck Schumer, blasted out a retweet of Vanita Gupta’s comment quoting Senator Graham of years ago: “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.”

The left is painting Lindsey and all GOP as hypocrites. The left defined the word ‘hypocrite’ and they will fail to tie us to the word in this matter anyway. Senator Graham made those comments in 2016 when there were rules. Democrats broke those rules and have no one to blame but themselves that he’s had a change of heart. They were warned.

Democrats also promise to destroy all filibusters, stack the court, and end the Electoral College. We owe them nothing. Senator Graham agrees.

Watch the original clip:

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.” pic.twitter.com/quD1K5j9pz — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) September 19, 2020

Lindsey Graham told Fox News EMPHATICALLY a short while back that they changed the rules and he is ‘dead set on confirming @realDonaldTrump’s nominee.”

Graham retweeted that video yesterday with this comment: I stand by what I said in Jan. 2019: Harry Reid & Chuck Schumer changed Senate rules to try and stack the courts for Obama. Now it’s coming back to haunt them as I predicted. I’m dead set on confirming @realDonaldTrump’s nominee…

I stand by what I said in Jan. 2019: Harry Reid & Chuck Schumer changed Senate rules to try and stack the courts for Obama. Now it’s coming back to haunt them as I predicted. I’m dead set on confirming @realDonaldTrump’s nominee. If you stand with me: https://t.co/MYF6qgyjdI pic.twitter.com/lsejlSs0QQ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020