Raging Meathead calls the troops to war over RBG’s seat

Once a meathead, always a meathead. Rob Reiner, the far-far-left actor, famous for his father and the Archie Bunker TV series of yore, has declared war on Republicans. He is so opposed to Republicans fulfilling their responsibilities to their voters by replacing RBG on the Court that he wants Dems to pull out their “powerful weapons.”

We already saw their weapons with antifa, BLM, and all the crazy little offshoots. We thought we were already at war.

He talks about filling her position so soon after her death as if the GOP were trampling on her grave. However, obviously, if Democrats held the presidency and the Senate, they would do the same.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body isn’t even cold and Mitch McConnell is dancing on her grave. This is war. Dems have powerful weapons. Now is the time to use them. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 19, 2020

After Ginsburg’s death became known, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would take a vote to fill her seat to the floor. He made the announcement as leftists speculated and Chuck Schumer informed the public that the seat must not be filled until a new president is in place.

IMPEACHED CRIMINAL

Today couldn’t be sadder. A brilliant Jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone. We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 18, 2020

As for the impeached criminal comment, Reiner is dishonest and libelous here. President Trump was found innocent and he has never been convicted of a crime no matter how hard Democrats look and attempt to criminalize everything he does.

Communist traitor Hanoi Jane also had her say.

Jane Fonda told HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher that Americans have to “rise up” against Sen. McConnell.

“We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not allow them to do one freakin’ thing until the election is over,” she said. “We have to rise up and not allow them to do it. If Mitch McConnell can do it, let’s grow some balls and ovaries. Oh, my God.”

Democrats want their base to “rise up,” but isn’t that what they are doing now? I guess they want their base to burn and loot more black neighborhoods.

Watch Meathead supercut: