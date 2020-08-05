Sen Hirono won’t say anything negative about antifa – don’t believe your lying’ eyes

By
M. Dowling
-
0

There is no Antifa violence or calls to defund police. These are merely 1st Amendment protests and defunding the police is not meant to be literal, according to Hawaii’s Senator Mazie Hirono.

Senator Ted Cruz held a hearing on Antifa terror attacks and not one Democrat condemned them. Mostly, they deny their existence or ignore it. These are their peeps. It is their Marxist army launched to defeat everyone who dares to disagree with their anti-American movement.

As for defunding the police, they are serious. Plans are already underway in cities like Minneapolis. And theviolence grows as they defund the police.

Watch the evidence pour forth:

Watch Mazie spew:

THE TRUTH

Mind you, there are no federal officers in sight:

Retreat! Retreat! [Sure, they have it all under control.]

