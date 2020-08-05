Sen Hirono won’t say anything negative about antifa – don’t believe your lying’ eyes

There is no Antifa violence or calls to defund police. These are merely 1st Amendment protests and defunding the police is not meant to be literal, according to Hawaii’s Senator Mazie Hirono.

Senator Ted Cruz held a hearing on Antifa terror attacks and not one Democrat condemned them. Mostly, they deny their existence or ignore it. These are their peeps. It is their Marxist army launched to defeat everyone who dares to disagree with their anti-American movement.

As for defunding the police, they are serious. Plans are already underway in cities like Minneapolis. And theviolence grows as they defund the police.

Watch the evidence pour forth:

WATCH: Ted Cruz plays video as Senate convenes on Antifa ‘terror attacks’ pic.twitter.com/g5SzV809WB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2020

Watch Mazie spew:

.@MazieHirono walks out of Senate hearing after saying calls to defund police are not literal & refusing to denounce Antifa.@TedCruz: “You’re welcome to say something negative about Antifa right now.” *crickets* pic.twitter.com/D5rGb8DKCQ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 4, 2020

THE TRUTH

BLM and antifa protesters beat up someone in their own camp at the park next to the Portland federal courthouse. I recognize some of these people as ones who started fires at night. Some have also been arrested & released multiple times. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/q5esD8s7kQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Mind you, there are no federal officers in sight:

The moment shots were fired during the antifa riot in North Portland overnight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/596uEv53Jn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020

Antifa slash the tires of a truck on the street where they are rioting. The driver drives off. They chase him down and smash up his vehicle. In June they did this to another driver during broad daylight in SE Portland. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/VB2TGe5qLU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020

Retreat! Retreat! [Sure, they have it all under control.]

Antifa attack Portland Police who are retreating during the riot in north Portland. Rioters broke into the police union hall again & started multiple fires on the street. This is a business & residential area of the city. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/erbtpOys5G — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020