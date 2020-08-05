NHL joins other sports, kneeling in a woke stupor

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Four NHL players knelt during the national anthem Monday night. That was prior to the Dallas Stars playing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Stars players Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson and Vegas players Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner all took a knee during the anthem in honor of the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement. It’s some kind of bizarre virtue signaling and is the result of a lot of propaganda with no pushback.

BLM is a violent band of Marxists seeking to overturn our form of government as they have said.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply