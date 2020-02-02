Sen Intel Committee will call the whistleblower/leaker

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that Senate Republicans will continue to probe where the allegations for the impeachment case came originated. He will call the ‘whistleblower’ and he will push for more scrutiny of Hunter Biden’s role in Burisma.

The whistleblower, who initiated the Ukraine probe, has no firsthand information and was not a whistleblower. He appears to be a leaker and a gossip. Testimony by the Inspector General is still kept hidden and it might reveal key information on this issue.

HE WILL CALL THE WHISTLEBLOWER

On Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” the South Carolina senator said to expect more investigations from Republicans in “the coming weeks.”

“The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower,” Mr. Graham said. “I want to understand how all this crap started.”

BURISMA IS NOT DEAD

Mr. Graham also urged Sen. James Risch, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, to interview former Secretary of State John Kerry’s former chief of staff about how Mr. Biden handled Ukraine while his son held a lucrative position on Burisma’s board.

“Let me tell Republicans out there: You should expect us to do this. If we don’t do it, we’re letting you down,” Mr. Graham said.

On Wednesday, after the State of the Union, the Senate will most certainly vote for acquittal on the two Articles of Impeachment.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Watch:

WATCH: Lindsey Graham says that if the Senate chooses to bring in impeachment witnesses, there will be “a lot” of them, including the Bidens and the whistleblower whose complaint began impeachment. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/EjKpjgkjhB — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) January 29, 2020