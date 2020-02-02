The Hill Claims Schiff Impressed Repubs with his Impeachment Performance

Congenital liar Adam Schiff, who orchestrated an unAmerican witch hunt, lying throughout, is very popular since his profile was raised. He doubled his campaign donations in the fourth quarter.

Politico called the fundraising amount “stunning.”

They reported:

“REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-Calif.) raised a stunning $2.5 MILLION in the fourth quarter of 2019, a new filing showed. He has $8.1 MILLION in the bank. This is a massive, massive haul and pile of cash for a member of the House.”]

It was stunning, but not surprising. There are a lot of hard-left people like him in this country.

“The California Democrat has won plaudits from members of his own party for his handling of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment investigation. He also impressed members of both parties as Democrats’ lead impeachment manager in the Senate,” The Hill wrote.

Huh? Really? He impressed both parties???

The outlet linked to Lindsey Graham telling Schiff he was “well-spoken.” News flash — he was probably just being polite. He’s a gentleman.

OPINION

Republicans were by-and-large impressed in a negative way with his deceit and his constant ad hominem attacks. They were also impressed with the fact that they sent a case with no evidence and unconstitutional Articles of Impeachment. That’s well-documented.

Radical leftist Rep. Adam Schiff appears to love the stage and droned on endlessly in the most boring way imaginable. He’s a playwright in his spare time and his speeches were the stuff of bad fiction to Republicans.

Jerry, Jerry!

When Jerry Nadler beat him to the podium for the finale, Schiff ran after him calling his name. It was as ridiculous as the rest of the clown show for Republicans.

Rep. Jerry Nadler got up to get the last word in for the night. Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, got up and tried to get Nadler’s attention: “Jerry. Jerry. Jerry.” pic.twitter.com/M5K2OBXoK1 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 31, 2020

THANK YOU DELUSIONAL DEMS

I want to take this opportunity to thank our friends, specifically Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and the whole unhinged lot of them for guaranteeing the reelection of President Donald J Trump in 2020. #OpeningStatement pic.twitter.com/jad8cA7DVS — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) February 2, 2020