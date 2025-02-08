Sen. John Kennedy: We Give a Fortune to Terrorist-Linked Groups

What Americans Want

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana lauded Elon Musk as a national hero for his relentless audit of government spending under President Donald Trump’s directive.

“They’re very, ”very, very upset at President Trump,” Kennedy declared in his signature Southern drawl. “And they’re very, very, very upset at Elon Musk.” He called it the prison riot.

“Musk is doing what the American people have wanted for years,” Kennedy said. “But in Washington, common sense is illegal.”

Kennedy described it as a bloated, unchecked institution that had become a piggy bank for Washington insiders looking to throw money around the world, regardless of where it ended up.

We Give a Small Fortune to Terrorists

Kennedy detailed Musk’s discovery of U.S. taxpayer dollars allegedly finding their way into the pockets of terrorist-linked organizations.

$164 million in USAID funding was reportedly used to support radical organizations worldwide, with $122 million of that sum allegedly going to groups aligned with foreign terrorist organizations.

Americans have had to live through 20% inflation under Pres. Biden. They understand what Musk is doing to stop wasting taxpayer money.

Millions of dollars reportedly flowed to organizations in Gaza controlled by Hamas, some of which, according to Kennedy, “called for their lands to be cleansed from the impurity of Jews.”

Sen. Kennedy blasted Biden-era spending.

$1.9 trillion on the American Rescue Plan;

$1.2 trillion on the so-called Infrastructure Bill;

$1 trillion on the Inflation Reduction Act;

$280 billion in corporate welfare for Big Tech through the CHIPS Act

Senator Rubio will revamp USAID. He’ll keep the good, but the chaff has got to go.

We’re giving money to support electric vehicles in Vietnam and a transgender clinic in India.

$20M for a Sesame Street program in Iraq

$56M to boost tourism in Egypt & Tunisia

$40M to build schools in Jordan

$11M to stop waste burning in Vietnam $

164M for Serbia to fund radical groups worldwide

A DEI musical in Ireland & a transgender opera in Colombia

$7.9 million was funneled into a Sri Lankan journalism project to teach reporters to “avoid binary gendered language.”

$1.5 million dedicated to LGBT advocacy in Jamaica

$4.5 million spent combating “disinformation” in Kazakhstan

$2 million earmarked for sex changes in Guatemala

“And that’s how we got $36 trillion in debt,” he said.

“We’re literally sending American taxpayer dollars to change people’s genders in foreign countries while our own veterans are sleeping on the streets,” Kennedy fumed. “How does that make sense?”

USAID reportedly gave $122 million to groups aligned with foreign terrorist organizations.

