David Sacks Blasts the USAID Funding Leftist Groups Worldwide

David Sacks blasted USAID for using American taxpayers to fund left-wing organizations and policies around the world.

The Astroturf Movement

“We’re in debt almost $40 trillion, and anytime anyone tries to cut anything in Washington, the whole city screams bloody murder. The question is, why? Well, now we know. The money is all going to them.”

“New York Times, getting paid. Politico, getting paid. Bill Kristol, perennial warmonger, getting paid. Ukraine, like 11 out of 12 publications, getting paid. Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary, was saying his political opposition is funded by USAID.”

“In Poland, the left-wing political opposition is funded by USAID. BBC in the U.K. Every left-wing organization in the world seems to be getting paid by this slush fund at USAID, which distributes $50 billion a year. That’s a billion dollars a week. That’s a lot of money.”

“It makes you wonder. The left, in general, tries to portray itself as a movement of the people. That it’s grassroots, this is the exact opposite. This is astroturf. This money is coming from the top down out of Washington to fund all these groups all over the world. So it makes you wonder, what is the real level of local support for these left-wing policies all over the world?”

Watch:

NEW: @DavidSacks blasts USAID for using American taxpayers to fund left-wing organizations and policies around the world. “We’re in debt almost $40 trillion, and anytime anyone tries to cut anything in Washington, the whole city screams bloody murder. The question is, why? Well,… pic.twitter.com/F69I31RTmV — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 8, 2025

USAID-funded Internews went from funding media organizations with George Soros to overthrow governments in Eastern Europe to calling for advertising boycotts to censor free speech online. This is a textbook example of U.S. regime change tactics being redirected against domestic… pic.twitter.com/JdNx1gb2FV — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 8, 2025

