Sen Johnson hits back at McConnell for his harsh comments attacking DJT









President Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell yesterday as the “dour…unsmiling political hack.” He also said McConnell can never do what is necessary to bring the party forward. Donald Trump believes that if Republicans align with McConnell, their careers are over.

At least one top Republican appears to agree.

Senator Ron Johnson is now calling out Mitch McConnell. He makes it clear that he does not speak for the majority of Republican senators.

The Wisconsin Senator did not endorse Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s harsh criticism of former President Donald Trump. He added that McConnell’s comments were not in line with the caucus.

McConnell was one of 43 Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump on a charge of inciting the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. After the acquittal, McConnell said the former president was “practically and morally responsible” for the deadly riot. He indicated that he only voted to acquit because the Constitution does not allow for a private citizen to be convicted.

Johnson distanced himself and his caucus from McConnell.

“From my standpoint, Leader McConnell speaks for himself,” Johnson said Tuesday on The Ross Kaminsky Show. “In this case, I don’t believe he speaks for the conference, and I think he needs to be a little careful.”

“You know when I speak, I do actually try and take in mind how it might reflect on the party,” Johnson said. He added that McConnell’s remarks did not reflect how the “vast majority of Republican senators” felt.

Johnson is up for reelection in 2022. He is the only incumbent Republican senator running for another term in a state that President Joe Biden won in 2020, BizPacReview reported.

Johnson made the comments on the Ross Kaminsky Show. You can listen here.

