Gov DeSantis publishes stats backing up his success with COV









Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being talked about as a presidential candidate, and for good reason. He’s courageous, follows facts, and he’s concerned about the people he represents.

He’s done an excellent job of handling the virus.

The Governor is using the science and balancing it with the needs of Floridians to work and go to school.

“Our kids belong in school and Florida’s decision to keep schools open was the right thing to do. When compared to other states of similar size, Florida has fewer pediatric cases per 100,000,” he wrote on Twitter.

Our kids belong in school and Florida’s decision to keep schools open was the right thing to do. When compared to other states of similar size, Florida has fewer pediatric cases per 100,000. pic.twitter.com/U1boNXKmAr — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 16, 2021

According to data he posted, Florida ranks far lower than most other states in terms of COVID mortality rates among senior citizens.

Compared to Florida, 38 other states rank higher for COVID mortality among seniors 65 and older, per capita. pic.twitter.com/WhHa0notoh — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 16, 2021

It’s ironic because New York Governor Cuomo and the media frequently criticize him and Cuomo’s performance was arguably the worst.

DeSantis didn’t completely shut down.

“You have lockdown states that are putting people out of business. We focused on lifting people up,” he told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

“People view Florida as a place where they can follow their dreams. It is a free state,” he continued. “There’s a whole bunch of things we’ve been doing for COVID, but at the same time, we’ve lifted our state up, we’ve saved our economy and I think we’re going to be first out of the gate once we are able to put COVID behind our country.”

He takes on the media fearlessly. They try to lie about him or embarrass him, but he outdoes them because he’s confident and comes ready with facts.

As Charlie Kirk said, “There was more outrage that Ron DeSantis DIDN’T kill thousands of jobs than there is around Andrew Cuomo covering up thousands of deaths.”

