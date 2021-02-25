Sen Kennedy on COV bill: it’s to the “left of Lenin,” “full of spending porn”









Senator John Kennedy, not one to mince words, tore into the COV bill while on Fox News Wednesday. He called it a “neo-socialist wish list” full of “spending porn.”

“This isn’t a coronavirus bill,” Kennedy told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “This is a left of Lenin, neo-socialist wish list. I mean it just is. It is chock full of spending porn.”

“They have money for transit projects and bridges and language preservation, billions for people who are in our country illegally. I am all for spending additional monies to combat the coronavirus. But this bill isn’t it,” Kennedy continued.

“If I were king for a day — and I’m not, don’t aspire to be — I would call a press conference this afternoon and announce to all of our school boards, ‘I want you to open your schools … ‘ There is nothing more important that we can do for the future of this country,” Kennedy said.

[Money alleged to be for COV in schools and elsewhere is mostly spread out for years.]

Watch:

Related