Sen. Lindsey Graham Betrays President Trump

President Donald Trump tanked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., budget proposal Wednesday, Feb. 19, as he weighed in on inter-party negotiations that could make or break his agenda. Trump wrote on Truth Social that he wants Republicans to pass “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL” to pay for his immigration, military, and tax policy priorities.

Senator Lindsey Graham pulled a fast one and came out in support of a Senate bill so he could fund more deaths in Ukraine.

Look at this heartwarming footage of American politicians signing FEMA aid packages for Americans in North Carolina. Just kidding, they are signing weapons of war for Ukraine.

Graham Isn’t the Only Disappointment

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said it’s not a competition, and he does not care if it’s one or two bills. He also said it would be easier to get the bill approved if the House leads the way.

“On my side of the aisle over there, there are quite a few of what I call ‘free range chickens.’ I say that gently and with great affection. They’re very independent thinkers,” Kennedy said. “They wander off, and the speaker’s got to go try to catch them, and they’re hard to catch. And I think to catch all of them, he’s going to need President Trump’s help.”

“The biggest concern is that we were told that they need more money for border –– for detention and for the border wall,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said. “And we stand ready to provide that if we can figure out the best way to get that to them.”

This means McConnell, Collins, and Murkowski will go with Graham. I am so sick of these people undermining President Trump and working with Democrats who are destroying the country.

WTF??! Why is RINO Warhawk Lindsey Graham undermining President Trump and talking to Dictator Zelensky?! Graham is attempting to FORCE President Trump to give tens of billions more in “aid” to Ukraine… and now he’s going behind Trump’s back to do it. DOGE should dig DEEP… pic.twitter.com/gq7AFted1m — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 19, 2025

