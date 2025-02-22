Cannibal Released from Prison in Connecticut

Connecticut to release a killer who hacked a man to death and ate part of his brain and an eyeball.

The Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) gave him a conditional release.

The board believes Tyree Smith’ has made sufficient progress to be released.

The PSRB said Smith has demonstrated long-term stability, remained engaged in all recommended treatments and consistently followed his care.

His conditional release requires that he remain under structured supervision and that he continues to receive necessary mental health services.

“Rehabilitation, not punishment, is the goal for all individuals found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGRI),” the PSRB said in a statement.

State GOP leaders said the decision is “outrageous and mind-boggling.”

“His victim’s family raised objections about his release. What about THEM? Where is the justice for THEM?” senators Heather Somers, Paul Cicarella, Henri Martin and Stephen Harding said in a statement.

“This terrible decision puts public safety in jeopardy and is yet another terrible message to send to CT violent crime victims and their families. This person should never be out,” the statement continues. “We are dumbfounded at this injustice. In what universe is this OK?”

