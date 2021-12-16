Sen Manchin Discovers the MSM Is “BULLSHIT” & Tells Them So

















Sen. Joe Manchin has been under siege for not signing off on the communist/socialist BBB bill that fundamentally transforms the US into a welfare state. The media has taken to probing his finances, his family’s finances, and lying about his views.

The media decided to pretend he is opposed to the child tax credit. He’s not. It’s a dishonest rumor perpetrated mostly on social media and by dishonest brokers like the far-Left Dr. Barber.

When HuffPo reporter Arthur Delaney accosted Manchin on his way to his car, he was clearly frustrated with his questions. Delaney, in particular, has gone after Manchin and he’s biased.

“I’m not opposed to child tax credit,” he said in response to the group of reporters, “I’ve never been opposed to child tax credit.”

Nonetheless, the Democrat Party reporters wouldn’t stop. As The Hill reports, Delaney asked Sen. Manchin whether debate over the child tax credit has hindered progress on the Biden administration’s bill. Delaney then asked whether Sen. Manchin would support the $300 monthly payments to families with young children.

Just as an aside, much of this money goes to illegal aliens.

The senator said, “Guys, I’m not negotiating with any of you all,” he said. “You can ask all the questions you want. Guys, let me go. This is bullshit. You’re bullshit!”

He was heard saying, “God almighty,” as he walked away. Now the media and social media Democrats are trying to cancel him over speaking the truth.

