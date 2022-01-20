Sen Manchin Killed the Biden Agenda Today

Joe Manchin (D-WV) stopped Biden’s anti-democratic agenda on Wednesday, and he strongly condemned the “perilous” filibuster change.

The hard-left progressives saw the man with dementia in the Oval Office as their path to overturning democracy but along came Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema. They won’t play along on ending the filibuster.

Progressives must hate them both.

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (WV) slammed his colleagues’ effort to gut or eliminate the filibuster so they can pass sweeping election reform Wednesday, for which they have no mandate.

“For the last year, my Democratic colleagues have taken to the Senate floor, cable news airwaves, pages of newspapers across the country to argue that repealing the filibuster is actually restoring the Senate to the vision of the Founding Fathers intended for this deliberative body,” Manchin (D-WV) said on the Senate floor. “My friends, that is simply not true.

“It’s just not true. The United States Senate has never, in 233 years, been able to end debate on legislation with a simple majority vote.”

Manchin vowed to support the election legislation in the upcoming cloture vote, but slammed his fellow Democrats who supported using the so-called “nuclear option” to ensure the measure passes, saying they are looking to “break the rules.”

“Allowing one party to exert complete control in the Senate with only a simple majority will only pour fuel on the fire of political whiplash and dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart, and you don’t have to look very far to see how we’re tearing ourselves apart,” said Manchin, who added that if the Democrats’ gambit succeeded, “there’s not going to be any check on the executive branch.”

“Eliminating the filibuster would be the easy way out,” the moderate added later in his remarks. “I cannot support such a perilous course for this nation when elected leaders are sent to Washington to unite our country, not to divide our country. We’re called the United States, not the divided states and putting politics and party aside is what we’re supposed to do.”

Republicans are poised to block the election overhaul measures, since they are partisan and would federalize elections while destroying voter integrity.

Manchin backs the election reform legislation but will not back changing the filibuster. He’s joined by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, who delivered her own broadside against changing the filibuster in a floor speech last week.

It is ridiculous to think of either Manchin or Sinema as moderate. They just have some common sense.

“We’re called the United States, not the divided states,” Manchin said. “And putting politics and party aside is what we’re supposed to do. It’s time that we do the hard work to forge difficult compromises that can stand the test of time.”

Thanks to opposition by Manchin and Sinema, the rules change is doomed to fail, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he wants all lawmakers on the record.

“Win, lose, or draw, we are going to vote,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, said. “We are going to vote. Especially when the issue relates to the beating heart of our democracy as voting rights does.”

Fine. He’s probably terrified that AOC will challenge him for his seat and given the million illegal aliens who will likely vote and the ever-growing number of hard-left voters, she will win.

