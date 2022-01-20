Biden Declares 2022 “Could Easily Be Illegitimate”

Biden says the 2022 election “could easily be illegitimate.” Isn’t that what Republicans are not allowed to say about 2020?

“It all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case…that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election,” Biden responded when asked.

“Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate … The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in proportion to not being able to get these reforms passed.”

Clearly, Democrats are concerned about their polling and if they lose, the election will be labeled illegitimate with more calls for nationalizing the election. Fraudulent claims of voter suppression will fill the airwaves, but perhaps not on CNN. Even CNN is rebelling against the falsity of the voter suppression mantra — for now.

WATCH @CNN‘s @ErinBurnett absolutely blast @JoeBiden over his false claims about Georgia’s election integrity law: “Let’s take a look at early voting. Georgia, the new law that’s Abraham Lincoln versus Jefferson Davis, allows for 17 days of early voting. New York only has 9. pic.twitter.com/Tc4O9Rj0op — Honest Elections Project (@honestelections) January 14, 2022

Democrats are fear mongering and demagoguing “the end of democracy” to get their way to lower voter integrity, and take the elections away from the states. Democrats want to put them under the control of the DC swamp, and actually end democracy.

For last night at least, the voting bills and the gutting of the filibuster are dead.

Meanwhile, this is who we have running the nation:

This clip is painful to watch. Biden freezes up and loses his train of thought multiple times in a matter of two minutes. Watch this.. pic.twitter.com/IB5fUhixZX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2022

