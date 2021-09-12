Sen Manchin will not vote ‘yes’ on human infrastructure

















Sen. Joe Manchin said on CNN that he will not vote to tackle the climate crisis, expand education, health care, and childcare support, or make more investments in our infrastructure. [The human infrastructure bill is actually a Bernie Sanders bill to make the USA a socialist nation.]

Senator Schumer is moving “full speed ahead” with the bill and seems to think it will pass. The West Virginia senator said Chuck Schumer knows that he will not vote for it.

He will not vote for $3.5 trillion in spending right now after spending over $4 trillion that won’t be spent for another year-and-a-half. There is no emergency he added. We already spent trillions and eight million are not employed right now, as he said. “Something’s not adding up.”

He concluded by saying inflation is rampant in West Virginia and we need to hit the pause button. The upcoming GOP challenges have to be dealt with, he said, and they need to be prepared.

