UN expects $600 million from the US and others for the Taliban

The BidenBama administration appears anxious to provide aid to the Taliban and many believe it is part of the deal he made with these terrorists. It would be hard to give it directly so along comes one of Biden’s collusion partners asking for $600 million for terrorists who already got $83 billion in US weaponry, vehicles, and planes. According to Lara Logan, they are also getting secrets and equipment the US left in Uzbekistan.
Humanitarian relief is a pathetic ploy. They’re terrorists and they will use it for terrorism.
Nothing suspicious here — not at all.
NEW – UN seeks over $600 million from the U.S. and the international community for the remainder of the year to bring “humanitarian relief” to Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/r15ed5RgxO
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2021
America should stop ALL financial aid to ALL countries. If a Country need military aid then send actual weapons. Aid to poor in most countries is just taken by the Corrupt Governments and ends up hurting the poor even more. The United Nations needs to be defunded!