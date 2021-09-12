UN expects $600 million from the US and others for the Taliban

















The BidenBama administration appears anxious to provide aid to the Taliban and many believe it is part of the deal he made with these terrorists. It would be hard to give it directly so along comes one of Biden’s collusion partners asking for $600 million for terrorists who already got $83 billion in US weaponry, vehicles, and planes. According to Lara Logan, they are also getting secrets and equipment the US left in Uzbekistan.

Humanitarian relief is a pathetic ploy. They’re terrorists and they will use it for terrorism.

Nothing suspicious here — not at all.

NEW – UN seeks over $600 million from the U.S. and the international community for the remainder of the year to bring “humanitarian relief” to Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/r15ed5RgxO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 11, 2021

