Sen Markey threatens to end the filibuster, stack the court if Barrett’s confirmed

Far-left Senator Markey wants to end the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court if Judge Barrett is appointed. Both threats are an abuse of power, while appointing Judge Barrett according to the Constitution is legitimate.

Democrats have threatened this throughout last year and even before. They discussed doing it during the primaries. If they get the opportunity, they will do it anyway.

Democrats are used to having their left-wing court and it would be a rare change to have one that leans right. They want power, all the power.

If Republicans confirm Judge Barrett, end the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 26, 2020

The Senate filibuster allows lawmakers to block legislation or a pending vote that doesn’t have three-fifths of the Senate’s support. Democrats such as former President Barack Obama have recently started referring to it as a “Jim Crow” era relic.

While not in the Constitution, it has been a feature since 1837.

Markey’s other threat to pack the Court would upend a 150-year political precedent in which the Supreme Court consists of nine justices. While the Constitution does not dictate the number of justices, lawmakers have set the number of justices at nine, including one chief justice, and have not passed any efforts to expand it since 1869.

The purpose would, of course, to stack the deck with leftists who will do their bidding, thus it is an abuse of power.

Packing the court would result in the court becoming another legislative body.

Markey is the extremist who concocted the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka Sandy Cortez.