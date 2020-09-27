Dem Sens fear monger, accuse, set the stage to attack Judge Barrett

For Democrats, getting to single payer and killing the unborn are two priorities they must have. They are afraid Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will find both belong with the states and that is what they fear the most.

Within moments of the nomination, Democrat after Democrat was besmirching Judge Barrett, accusing her of violating all they hold dead (which isn’t the Constitution). She is their new Bogeyman.

This will not be an easy nomination.

Senator Mazie Hirono

Religious bigot Senator Mazie Hirono questioned her religion, which is blatantly against the First Amendment of our Constitution.

No big deal, just Senator Mazie Hirono being a religious bigot, questioning whether Amy Coney Barrett can set aside her “closely-held views” as a judge. pic.twitter.com/FI4lH7LtJM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 26, 2020



Senator Richard Blumenthal

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who has lied in the past about his service in the U.S. Military, immediately moved to delegitimize Barrett’s nomination.

“I will oppose the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as I would any nominee proposed as part of this illegitimate sham process, barely one month before an election as Americans are already casting their votes. Americans deserve a voice in this hugely consequential decision,” Blumenthal wrote on Twitter. “Judge Barrett’s views would harm real lives—real people—in real ways, from children with pre-existing conditions to women who just want to be able to decide when & how to have a family. I’m fighting for them.”

I will oppose the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as I would any nominee proposed as part of this illegitimate sham process, barely one month before an election as Americans are already casting their votes. Americans deserve a voice in this hugely consequential decision. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 26, 2020

Blumenthal continued, “Judge Barrett, like any Trump nominee, has already been vetted & screened to meet two tests: a commitment to striking down the Affordable Care Act & to overturning Roe v. Wade,” Blumenthal continued. “Judge Barrett has criticized past decisions protecting access to health care, shown hostility to reproductive freedoms, & expressed a willingness to overturn settled Supreme Court precedent that does not align with her extreme views.”

“If Judge Barrett’s views become law, hundreds of millions of Americans living w/pre-existing conditions would lose access to their health care. In the middle of a pandemic, rushing confirmation of an extreme jurist who will decimate health care is unconscionable,” Blumenthal concluded. “I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), a failed presidential candidate, falsely claimed that Barrett’s nomination was a “product of a corrupt, illegitimate process that undermines the will of the American people.” Gillibrand then attacked the mother of seven as “dangerous.”

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court is the product of a corrupt, illegitimate process that undermines the will of the American people. Alongside her dangerous, ultra-conservative record, she’s not fit to serve on the Supreme Court. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 26, 2020

Senator Kamala Harris

Harris wrote on Twitter: “Trump’s hand-picked successor to Justice Ginsburg’s seat makes it clear: they intend to destroy the Affordable Care Act & overturn Roe. This selection would move the court further right for a generation & harm millions of Americans. I strongly oppose Judge Barrett’s nomination.”

Senator Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wrote: “Donald Trump’s nominee is a direct threat to the Affordable Care Act, reproductive choice, and so many other liberties we hold sacred. We can’t be silent as he tries to rush a Supreme Court Justice through the Senate. The American people deserve to have their voices heard.”

Senator Ron Wyden

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) wrote on Twitter: “If you don’t trust Republicans with your health care you shouldn’t trust them to fill a Supreme Court seat. If Senate Republicans vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, millions of Americans will be left without health care in the middle of a pandemic.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), who asked then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about his high school farting habits, tweeted: “It doesn’t matter who the Supreme Court nominee is; it matters who’s behind this pick. And the answer is special interests out to capture our courts.”

Senator Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) smeared Barrett as being “far-right” and played to people’s emotions, claiming that Republicans were ignoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s supposed dying wish of not being replaced by the current president.

President Trump and Leader McConnell are hellbent on dishonoring Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish by appointing an extreme far-right Justice who will rubber stamp their harmful agenda, including sabotaging health care access.

Judge Barrett clearly passes the president’s conservative litmus tests or he wouldn’t have nominated her. She would push the Supreme Court further to the right, putting many rights and protections that the American people have fought for and deeply cherish at risk.

President Trump has guaranteed that Judge Barrett will deliver on conservative priorities. In doing so, she would stand as the polar opposite to the vision of America that Justice Ginsburg fought for decades to achieve.

Senator Doug Jones

I will not be a party to Mitch McConnell’s power grab and I will not be a party to the further erosion of the Senate.

I will not vote to confirm any Supreme Court justice nominee until after the election is concluded. The American people deserve a voice. https://t.co/zVDMghdVNO

Senator Ed Markey

If the Senate Republicans confirm Judge Barrett, Democrats must move to end the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court in the next Congress.



Senator Tina Smith

Americans need Supreme Court Justices who will protect the rights of all Americans, and deliver equal justice for all. Judge Barrett’s record of opposing the Affordable Care Act and reproductive rights for women is why I oppose her nomination to the Supreme Court.

Senator Chris Van Hollen

We are in a pandemic and should be working to pass a relief bill. Instead, Republicans want to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court to help them strike the Affordable Care Act, gut voting rights, civil rights, and take away every woman’s right to reproductive choice.

Amy Coney Barrett will work to gut Roe v. Wade and the ACA, taking away health care coverage from millions of Americans—including those with pre-existing conditions. And make no mistake: Trump is counting on her to swing the Supreme Court in his favor when he loses this election. pic.twitter.com/cTpOHgintZ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2020

Senator Jeff Merkley

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) also moved to delegitimize Barrett’s nomination, claiming without evidence that “this entire process is illegitimate.”

In fact, the process is for the current President to select the nominee and the Senate should vote.

The Media is on board

Nicole Wallace

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace attacked Barrett’s Catholic faith and asked her panel: “What do you think the line of questioning will be about that association?”

It took less than 5 minutes for MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace to attack Amy Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs: “What do you think the line of questioning will be about that association?” pic.twitter.com/jdzzHaVlIa — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020