Sen Marshall on the CCP Caring More About the Border Than Biden

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS): “It’s a sad day when the Chinese Communist Party pays more attention to our southern border than the White House does.”

At least 24,000 Chinese nationals have crossed the border under Biden.

In September 2023, he sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing concerns about the surge in Chinese illegal immigrants and the potential national security threat they pose.

“What we simply asked of DHS was: Where are these people? Who are they? What’s their background? And as we’re seeing fentanyl poisoning continue to explode, we’re starting to see human trafficking explode as well,” Mr. Marshall said during an interview on NTD.

As Sen. Marshall said, “They’re buying land near military bases.”

WATCH: I joined my friend @MariaBartiromo on @FoxNews this morning to discuss China’s growing influence here in the U.S. as they continue to exploit our open borders. We must change course – we have 11 months to fire Joe Biden once and for all. pic.twitter.com/It4NbPPgCW — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) December 10, 2023

Related