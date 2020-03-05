Sen. McConnell rebukes Schumer who responds, “I’m from Brooklyn”

Yesterday, Senator Chuck Schumer threatened two Supreme Court Justices, and he is falsely claiming he meant the Senate Republicans would lose their jobs. That’s not what he said. He’s also excusing his threats based on where he came from — Brooklyn.

What he said yesterday, while shouting angrily, was, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!” Schumer warned. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” This was to a crowd of already angry people who were protesting a Louisiana abortion case.

Senator McConnell blasted him on the Senate floor Thursday.

But, at the same time, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rebuked Senator Schumer for threatening two Justices at the rally yesterday, the Democrat media is either ignoring it or reporting completely false stories. The media is rabidly misreporting statements the President made about Coronavirus to bury the Schumer story.

It’s impossible to shame Schumer. He will just become more aggressive in his attacks. Democrats are never held to account.

MCCONNELL BLASTS SCHUMER

Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that Schumer’s statements were “astonishingly reckless and completely irresponsible.”

“Sadly, this attack was not some isolated incident, ” he stated.

“We will never let the Minority Leader’s dangerous views become policy,” he assured those listening.

The only problem is that there are more Democrats than Republicans in the United States and they will let these views become policy. They have shown that many times over, especially in the case of Justice Kavanaugh.

Watch:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Chuck Schumer’s comments: “astonishingly reckless and completely irresponsible”https://t.co/Bfy4r3Xa7W pic.twitter.com/4XhZc4nTs9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “sadly, this attack was not some isolated incident, the left-wing campaign against the federal judiciary did not begin yesterday”https://t.co/vB2DrMeawi pic.twitter.com/tcf4SOAkR2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Chuck Schumer’s comments: “we will never let the Minority Leader’s dangerous views become policy”https://t.co/c8VeoDYxps pic.twitter.com/QfB4q3dpXA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2020

SCHUMER REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE

Schumer refuses to apologize or even take responsibility for his comments. Schumer said, I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never—never—would do such a thing. And Leader McConnell knows that. And Republicans..manufacturing outrage over these comments know that too.

The man said what he said in a very inflammatory manner. When the Chief Justice rebuked him, he attacked the Justice. Even CNN knows it was a threat.

Watch:

CNN’s John King rebuts Chuck Schumer: “if you just play his words, it sure sounded like a threat”https://t.co/onlfri7smV pic.twitter.com/Aa1ESQS0C4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2020

SEN. CRUZ COMMENTS

Sen. Ted Cruz: Chuck Schumer’s statements are an “unambiguous threat” and “unacceptable”https://t.co/45Eu46yvhv pic.twitter.com/YZXIExjIu0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2020