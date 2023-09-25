Sen. Menendez Annouced His Bid for Re-Election

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., announced his 2024 re-election bid during a press conference Monday. This is within days of his indictment.

Menendez planned the press conference in Hudson County, where he grew up and launched his political career as a 20-year-old school board member.

Fox News learned Menendez, who’s served in the U.S. Senate since 2006, delivered remarks at 11:30 a.m. ET at Hudson County Community College in Union City.

He might run outside the Democratic Party, which has called for him to resign. He won’t resign, although he did leave his Foreign Relations post.

He will have competition from another Democrat.

The New Jersey Globe reported the announcement.

Menendez wanted to host it in the Colin Powell Elementary School in Union City, where he grew up and served as mayor. School officials rejected his request because it would be too distracting.

He’s innocent until proven guilty.

Both he and his wife were indicted. The FBI found gold bars and cash stuffed in the pockets of his congressional jackets. His wife was gifted with a Mercedes. All this from Egyptian New Jersey businessmen who allegedly received special favors. They are accused of helping the Egyptian government after he was bribed.

It might be hard for him to explain the nearly $500,000 found in his home with his government salary.

He beat a rap several years ago.

