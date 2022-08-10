Here Come the Clowns! Mar-a-Lago Raid Attacked Our Rule of Law

Rand Paul addressed the raid of Mar-a-Lago and Melania’s wardrobe. This is demoralizing.

As Rand Paul said, “This is a sad moment for our country.” It is an attack on our Constitution and our rule of law.

Watch:

The FBI didn’t give an inventory of what they seized during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, and wouldn’t allow Trump’s lawyer to observe the seizures.

Christopher Wray is a disaster and has made the FBI worse than it was. He has brought the FBI down and done nothing to fix the corruption. We’ve read that Bill Barr recommended him. That figures, if true.

Nothing about this raid is normal.

The DOJ and FBI are careerists or communists, and they are tyrannical. They have broken the Constitution.

According to a report by NBC, Trump’s team does have a copy of the warrant, but they do not plan to release it to the public.

WTH? They don’t have to give a copy of the warrant?

During the raid, Christina Bobb, a Trump attorney at Mar-a-Lago, said the warrant was “very thin.”

According to a report, the raid was based on a confidential informant. Would that be one of the spies who tried to kidnap Gov. Whitmer and blame it on some dupes?

Two officials told Newsweek that a confidential source identified classified materials that were still stored at Mar-a-Lago. The FBI executed a search warrant of the property while Trump was away from the resort, and they thought that was lowkey.

They are stupid.

They allegedly thought they could treat this as routine. If that’s true, they have zero common sense.

“They were seeking to avoid any media circus,” one of the sources said. “So even though everything made sense bureaucratically and the FBI feared that the documents might be destroyed, they also created the very firestorm they sought to avoid in ignoring the fallout.”

They are clowns, and this is a circus.

Bobb said during an interview with Real America’s Voice, “The affidavit, the supporting documentation of what the probable cause was to obtain the warrant, has been sealed, so we’re not allowed to see that. We have to go to court to request the judge to release that.” A Justice official told Newsweek, “I know that there is much speculation out there that this is political persecution, but it is really the best and the worst of the bureaucracy in action. They wanted to punctuate the fact that this was a routine law enforcement action, stripped of any political overtones, and yet [they] got exactly the opposite.” The official added, “What a spectacular backfire.” 😂😂😂😂😀😂😂 Host Mark Davis tweeted Wednesday, “Raiding while #Trump was away would ‘lower the profile.’ Right. It was so subtle. And a super-duper secret informant does not justify a raid over a document squabble.” The informant was likely an agent sent by Wray. I don’t know if that’s accurate, but I think it’s a good guess. We must vote these people out. After we get rid of these communists and careerists, we need to get rid of jelly-belly Republicans. If we don’t, it’s over. Every freedom they take away from Donald Trump, every law that is broken to attack him, like him or hate him, is a freedom we have lost. If a former president doesn’t have the freedom, we certainly don’t!

