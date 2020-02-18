Sen. Murphy admits he met with Iran’s foreign [terror] minister in secret

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Sen. Chris Murphy finally admitted he and other Democrats held a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif last week.

The Connecticut Democrat, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, basically claims he sees nothing wrong with meeting with “adversaries” as long as the meetings are conducted by Democrats.

Who in the world gave him the right to speak for the United States? He has no authorization.

When the President wanted Ukraine to investigate corruption tied to the U.S., it wasn’t okay.

Trump was apparently taken by surprise and told reporters Tuesday it “sounds like to me a violation of the Logan Act.”

Murphy seems to think he has the right to set foreign policy. In fact, that is the province of the President and only the President.

MURPHY’S TWEET EXCUSE

MIKE FLYNN WAS CRUCIFIED OVER THE LOGAN ACT

The Logan Act is what they used to target Mike Flynn, but that’s okay because he was supporting President Trump.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply