Sen. Murphy admits he met with Iran’s foreign [terror] minister in secret

Sen. Chris Murphy finally admitted he and other Democrats held a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif last week.

The Connecticut Democrat, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, basically claims he sees nothing wrong with meeting with “adversaries” as long as the meetings are conducted by Democrats.

Who in the world gave him the right to speak for the United States? He has no authorization.

When the President wanted Ukraine to investigate corruption tied to the U.S., it wasn’t okay.

Trump was apparently taken by surprise and told reporters Tuesday it “sounds like to me a violation of the Logan Act.”

President Trump: “I saw that…Senator Murphy met with the Iranians; is that a fact? I just saw that on the way over. Is there anything that I should know? Because that sounds like to me a violation of the Logan Act.” pic.twitter.com/qOEwDaRptR — CSPAN (@cspan) February 18, 2020

Murphy seems to think he has the right to set foreign policy. In fact, that is the province of the President and only the President.

MURPHY’S TWEET EXCUSE

1/ Attached is my usual account of my latest trip abroad, this one to Ukraine and Munich. I met w the Iranian Foriegn Minister in Munich. It’s dangerous not to talk to adversaries, esp amidst a cycle of escalation. Quick thread on what I told Zarif.https://t.co/2oYjiXfZ7J — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

2/ First, I urged him to control any Iranian proxies in Iraq who might attack U.S. forces and allies there. Second, I pressed him to release American citizens being unlawfully detained in Iran. Third, I pushed him to end the Houthi blockage of humanitarian aid in Yemen. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

3/ Congress is a co-equal branch to the executive. We set foreign policy too. Many of us have met w Zarif over the years, under Obama and Trump. So though no one in Congress can negotiate with Zarif or carry official U.S. government messages, there is value in having a dialogue. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

4/ I wish President Trump would see that value too. Because our current policy of blind, non-strategic escalation is just making Iran more powerful and menacing, and making America weaker and less secure. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

MIKE FLYNN WAS CRUCIFIED OVER THE LOGAN ACT

The Logan Act is what they used to target Mike Flynn, but that’s okay because he was supporting President Trump.

Reminder: Washington Post, other media, and Obama DOJ repeatedly used “Logan Act” claims to target Mike Flynn and push Russia collusion conspiracy against Trump affiliates. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 18, 2020