3K Top Air Traffic Controller Candidates Rejected for Being White

The Mountain States Legal Foundation (MSLF) is a non-profit law firm that files lawsuits to protect constitutional rights. MSLF’s cases involve various issues, including property rights, free speech, and the right to bear arms. MSLF’s work is pro bono, meaning they take on cases at no cost to their clients.

Arizona State University graduate Andrew Brigida worked hard and got the right education to become an air traffic controller (ATC). He graduated from a program that briefly made him a preferred hire. But he was rejected when the federal government changed the rules. In 2013, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decided to scrap a merit-based test and, soon after, started making candidates take a biographical questionnaire instead. Despite scoring 100% on the exam used before the rule change, Mr. Brigida “failed” to qualify for the new requirements.

He is not alone.

A biographical test for an air traffic controller as anything more than an addendum is inappropriate.

As Donald Trump noted, the standards to join are dangerous and very extreme.

Sentinel reported the guidelines numerous times. They are literally insane. Americans are in the hands of madmen (and madwomen).

“Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring,” the FAA’s website states. “They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism.”

Last week, Government Executive reported that it is still going on.

Watch:

Did you know that 3,000 top-performing applicants for air traffic controllers were REJECTED by FAA for being white? pic.twitter.com/OsENBuvvlO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 30, 2025

This is how the FAA defines acceptable disabilities (January 2024):

People with Disabilities

Individuals with targeted or “severe” disabilities are the most under-represented segment of the Federal workforce. The People with Disabilities Program (PWD) ensures that people with disabilities have equal Federal employment opportunities. The FAA actively recruits hires, promotes, retains, develops, and advances people with disabilities.

The FAA meets the goals of the PWD Program through a variety of practices:

Targeted Disabilities

Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.

On-the-Spot Hiring

A non-competitive hiring method for filling vacancies with Veterans and/or individuals with disabilities. Managers can choose to fill an open position through the On-the-Spot hiring process given they provide the required documentation for doing so.

Reasonable Accommodation

Ensures that employees with disabilities have access to accommodations that suit their needs. This can include modifications made to existing facilities or special equipment.

Oh, Those Awful White Men

Matt Walsh of Daily Wire obtained internal footage of senior officials at the FAA’s Flight Program Operations division, responsible for all airport operations. They were workshopping a plan to reduce the number of white males in aviation.

The footage below begins with FAA acting deputy chief operating officer Angela McCullough saying more workers need to go from “ramp to cockpit,” meaning she wants to see more baggage handlers become airline pilots.

Miss McCullough said she gets a “bit uncomfortable” to have all these white males dominating.

2/ The footage begins with FAA acting deputy chief operating officer Angela McCullough saying more workers need to go from “ramp to cockpit,” meaning she wants to see more baggage handlers become airline pilots. pic.twitter.com/2KAeHNcJA2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2024

We have followed this here, here, here, here, and more.

Everyone Can Be Anything They Want?

Some analysts say the Potomac accident looks like a series of mistakes, which is more the norm than one person making an error. We don’t know yet, and DEI might have nothing to do with the accident. In fact, it’s likely it didn’t, but what we do know is the qualifications ignoring merit are madness.

FAA psychotics or low IQ individuals? That makes sense to no one ever. We all have to be content with what we are capable of attaining. Not everyone wins a trophy, nor is everyone beautiful or brilliant. We can’t all be anything we want. We can strive to be the best we can be.

The FAA and airline industry need the best and brightest because of the level of responsibility. Eliminating white men, who exist in large numbers in our country, is illogical. Picking people who can go into a psychotic state is preposterous. Picking unintelligent people for this position is irrational.

Don’t be a dumb ideologue.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email