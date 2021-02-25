Sen Paul rebuked HHS nominee for support of puberty blockers









Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) grilled Biden’s choice for HHS secretary, Rachel Levine, who is herself a transgender. She promotes the use of hormone blockers to delay puberty.

The purpose of delaying puberty is to prepare for transitioning due to gender dysphoria.

Senator Paul, who is a doctor, dealt with the moral insanity of chemically altering a child without knowing the long-term effects of the blockers off-label. It has not been studied adequately.

Additionally, studies show children who have used hormones are having difficulty de-transitioning.

When Dr. Paul asked Levine if minors should be making such life-altering decisions, Levine wouldn’t answer.

Paul said that for most of the history of medicine, we wouldn’t let you have a cut sewn up in the ER but you’re willing to let a minor take things to prevent their puberty and you think they’ll get that back?

Paul noted that many leftists screamed like hyenas that off-label use of medication was the end of the world when it came to hydroxychloroquine use for COVID-19.

Children should not make these decisions and we should be appalled that someone is talking to a three-year-old about changing their sex.

The LGBT mafia is out calling Rand Paul a “homophobe.”

Ruben Gonzales, executive director of LGBTQ Victory Institute, released the following statement:

Rand Paul chose devotion to anti-LGBTQ extremist groups over substance and the health of our nation – and does not deserve to hold public office. His remarks echo the talking points of the same organizations who said gay men deserved AIDS and that LGBTQ people should be criminalized. He explicitly attacked vulnerable trans youth for his own perceived political gain and it was a disgrace. Dr. Levine is an extremely qualified nominee whose experience can help America effectively tackle this pandemic, but he took this opportunity to give voice to hate groups instead.

How is it homophobic to worry about these dramatic chemical changes in children? Why are these activists putting their ideology above the science.

This is absolute insanity. People who are out of their minds are in control of the lives of children.

Sen. Rand Paul to Dr. Rachel Levine: “You’re willing to let a minor take things to prevent their puberty, and you think they get back?… You have permanently changed them… There’s no long term studies. We don’t know what happens to them.”pic.twitter.com/a7AJkInfPG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2021

