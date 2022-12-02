Sen. Paul Said Dr. Fauci Is Caught Red-Handed

Sen. Rand Paul didn’t mince words over Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Paul (R-KY) told Jesse Watters on Watters’ Thursday night show that they caught Dr. Fauci red-handed.

“There is no public figure or public health figure who has made a greater error in judgment than Dr. Fauci. The error in judgment was to fund gain of function research in a totalitarian country. Fund research allowed them to create super viruses that accidentally leaked into the public and caused 7 million people to die. Think about it. This is right up there with decisions, some malevolent or military, to kill millions of people. This accidentally goes to judgment.

“Talk about errors? You think he might apologize to the world for funding research that allowed super viruses to be created in a lab, a lab that was not properly outfitted for safety that people were already reporting was dangerous, to support that type of research and then looking away and saying “nothing to see here” and “to cover it up”…we’ve got him red-handed.”

Dr. Fauci admits he’s not perfect, but he can’t think of anything he did wrong in his career.

Watch:

And, of course, Donald Trump…he’s the real guilty one:

Fauci: “I didn’t do a study on it, but from what I’m seeing … the people who are spreading misinformation & disinformation, seem to be relentless … It’s almost as if we’re outgunned by the people who are spreading disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/Pb1Pei7C7x — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 1, 2022

Sen. Paul also wants to end the unscientific military vaccine mandate. Military personnel deserve to have their religious freedom and their medical choices.

ICYMI: Yesterday, I hosted a press conference with other Senators to call for an end to the Biden Administration’s unscientific military vaccine mandate. Our young men and women in the military deserve better. pic.twitter.com/g5yNHJRXXM — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 1, 2022

