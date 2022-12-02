“Non-Trivial Chance” of All-Out Nuclear War – Where Is Our JFK?

There doesn’t seem to be any solution to the Ukraine war, which we should have stayed out of, so says political scientist John Mearsheimer of the Realist School. He thinks the war is the US’s fault [Biden’s] and explains in the clip below. Mearsheimer says as far as a solution, “We’re screwed.”

The Realist also said if we get into a nuclear, thermonuclear war, there will be no more West, no more Britain, and no more Europe. He doesn’t understand why people don’t realize it.

The more successful the West and Ukraine are, the more Russia sees it as an existential threat. The risk of thermonuclear war is growing. Defeating the Russians is foolish, he says.

Russia is clearly destroying Ukraine’s infrastructure as the West; mostly, the US is funding Ukraine, keeping the war going. A DC think tank is calling for a trillion-dollar rebuilding project.

He says if NATO countries are attacked, we must defend them with conventional weapons. The key point is defending the Baltic States is a very different issue than defeating Russia in a non-NATO country, destroying their economy, toppling their administration, and eliminating them as a major power. That’s very different.

Mearsheimer said we should have backed down immediately and worked out a solution. Instead, we doubled down.

All Russia wanted was a promise that Ukraine would not become part of NATO. We said the opposite. Russia sees this as an existential threat.

What we must do is end this war as soon as possible. The British and the Baltics are major cheerleaders in this war.

The Greater Russia theory was always without evidence. It’s a figment of the West’s imagination. Russia doesn’t have the ability or ever expressed the desire to take over all of Europe. China is the threat.

“NON-TRIVIAL CHANCE” OF NUCLEAR WAR

The realistic options are we are destined to grind on, and both sides will escalate. There is no deal on the table that can be worked out. There is no diplomacy on the table, and the US did not use diplomacy.

He doesn’t see a peace deal. The issues are neutral Ukraine, and there is a territorial issue. The Russians believe Donetsk is theirs and won’t abandon that territory. Ukraine insists they want the territory back, and the US and the allies won’t concede land. Ukraine won’t agree to neutrality unless NATO guarantees its security. That means Ukraine is defacto NATO, and Russia won’t accept that. So, Russia will make Ukraine a useless rump state without any infrastructure.

Mearsheimer sees continued escalation. A worst-case scenario is NATO comes into the fight. There is a “non-trivial chance” nuclear weapons will be used here. The great danger is if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the West will use massive conventional weapons. We would then have a great major power war; since Russia couldn’t stand up to that, Russia would then likely use nuclear weapons. The US could then use nuclear weapons.

The more successful we are in destroying Russia’s economy, the more likely it is they will use nuclear weapons, Mearsheimer believes.

The Monroe Doctrine is dead, and the US is taking advantage of Russia.

TAIWAN TOO

At the same time, NATO is ramping up threats over Taiwan.

Michael Tracey says NATO is an expansionist military alliance, not a defensive one. NATO expanded its geographic remit to East Asia, far from the “North Atlantic,” and designated China an official enemy target.

LATVIA IS CALLING FOR NATO TO OK STRIKES AGAINST RUSSIA

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called for NATO to allow Ukraine to conduct strikes inside Russian territory, adding the alliance should not fear Moscow’s response.

During an interview on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Romania, Rinkevics stated, “[w]e should allow Ukrainians to use weapons to target missile sites or airfields from where those operations are being launched.” Allies “should not fear” escalation from Moscow, he added.

Ukraine is seeking an Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) with a range of nearly 186 miles. So far, the White House has only been willing to send Kiev munitions with a range of 50 miles. Ukraine has offered the Biden administration targeting control.

Russia Told Us What They’d Do

In June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov threatened that Russia would annex more Ukrainian territory if Kiev received longer-range weapons. “The longer the range of armaments that you will supply, the further away we will move from our territory the line,” he said.

Latvia’s idea is the worst idea of all.

