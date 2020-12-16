Sen Paul: “The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen.”

“The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen.”

~ Senator Rand Paul

During the hearing today of the Homeland Security and Government Committee, Senator Rand Paul’s statements provided a concise overview of the 2020 election. He made some suggestions, like follow our laws and only let the legislatures change them.

The leftist mob is vilifying him on social media for his remarks. That’s okay with Jack Dorsey.

“I think we should have hearings going into the next year, hearing from state legislatures and what they’re going to do make sure election law is upheld, not changed by people who are not legislators,” he said.

“The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen,” he added.

Watch:

Sen. Rand Paul: “The courts haven’t decided the facts. They never looked at the facts… The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws.” pic.twitter.com/c5jM5MuCPU — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 16, 2020

A longer clip: