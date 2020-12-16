Sen Paul: “The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen.”

“The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen.”
~ Senator Rand Paul
During the hearing today of the Homeland Security and Government Committee, Senator Rand Paul’s statements provided a concise overview of the 2020 election. He made some suggestions, like follow our laws and only let the legislatures change them.
The leftist mob is vilifying him on social media for his remarks. That’s okay with Jack Dorsey.
“I think we should have hearings going into the next year, hearing from state legislatures and what they’re going to do make sure election law is upheld, not changed by people who are not legislators,” he said.
“The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen,” he added.
Watch:
Sen. Rand Paul: “The courts haven’t decided the facts. They never looked at the facts… The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws.” pic.twitter.com/c5jM5MuCPU
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 16, 2020
A longer clip:
Great points by @RandPaul here: pic.twitter.com/6XXmw084x9
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 16, 2020
America must get rid of its anti-logic anti-common sense spoiled leftist naivetes one way or another，and restore Common Sense. Not Left，not Right，but the moderate medium path，the good old Common Sense. And better stop this madness from its source: the mainstream media，the social media ，the education system ，the mainstream culture and the corrupt elites behind them .
That is so cute when people act like the rule of law still exists. Someone pat him on the head and give him a treat. Awww.