Watch Senate hearings on our crooked election LIVE!

The US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government is holding a hearing today on our recent corrupt election. If you have time, it’s worth listening to below. It gives a good overview of how bad the situation is.

Basically, if you get past the blather, and go to the witnesses, you will find that anything goes in our elections. At least that was true of the 2020 elections. There was no voter ID needed, no chain of custody, improper ballots were counted, and there is no way to go back and see if hundreds of thousands of ballots should be rejected.

Afghanistan elections are more legitimate than the ones that took place for the past several months. We no longer have an Election Day, the counting goes on endlessly, and there is way too much room for corruption.

If this isn’t addressed before January 5th, Republicans will lose those two senatorial seats, and Democrats will institutionalize this unsecured form of voting.

Watch: