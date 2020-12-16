Communista AOC says Pelosi and Schumer must go – but no ‘nefarious’ conservatives

I’m “not ready” to be Speaker but Pelosi and Schumer need to go, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

In an interview with The Intercept’s podcast, the progressive stupid woman said that Democrats have failed to create a succession plan once Pelosi and her generation of longtime leaders step aside. Pelosi has indicated that this upcoming two-year term will be her last as Speaker.

“I do think that we need new leadership in the Democratic Party … the internal dynamics of the House has made it such that there’s very little option for succession,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who is 31. “It’s easy for someone to say, ‘Oh well, you know, why don’t you run?’ but the House is extraordinarily complex, and I’m not ready. It can’t be me. I know that I couldn’t do that job.

“Even conservative members of the party who think Nancy Pelosi is far too liberal for them don’t necessarily have any viable alternatives, which is why whenever there’s a challenge, it kind of collapses,” she continued. “And that is I think the result of just many years of power being concentrated in leadership with lack of … real grooming of a next generation of leadership.”

O-Cortez’s fans want her to run for President. That is a terrfiying prospect.

Asked directly if Pelosi and Schumer “need to go,” Ocasio-Cortez replied: “I mean, I think so.”

She again said there is no one to “fill that vacuum.”

“The hesitancy that I have is that I want to make sure that if we’re pointing people in a direction that we have a plan. And my concern, and this I acknowledge as a failing as something that we need to sort out is that there isn’t a plan. How do we fill that vacuum?” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Because if you create that vacuum, there are so many nefarious forces at play to fill that vacuum with something even worse. And so, the actual sad state of affairs is that there are folks more conservative than even they are willing to … fill that void.”

She is wrong to worry about conservative people in the Dem Party. There are no conservatives left in the Democrat Party — none. The fact that she thinks there are only points to how far-left she actually is.