Sen. Rand Paul Responds to Zelensky’s Twitter Tantrum

Ukraine’s President Zelensky was angry upon hearing that Joe Biden would not consider admitting Ukraine into NATO until the war is resolved to avoid forcing all NATO nations into war. Zelensky wants all of NATO in the war.

He expressed his anger on Twitter. Zelensky called it “unprecedented” and “absurd.” [see below]

Sen. Paul Hits Zelensky’s “Audacity” and Lack of Gratitude.

Senator Rand Paul criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s reaction to NATO’s “unprecedented and absurd” stance on not accepting Ukraine into NATO at this time.

Paul addressed Zelensky’s lack of gratitude with “an old English adage,” “Never look a gift horse in the mouth.”

The Senator pointed out that the U.S. has given Ukraine $100 billion in aid and found Zelensky’s demands for hastening NATO membership to be “audacious,” “brazen,” and “not very grateful.”

“I don’t agree with President Biden on a lot, but Biden is right. Were we to put them in NATO now…we would now have an active role in the war in Ukraine, more than just supplying arms, but actually sending troops,” said Paul.

[That’s terrifying. We’d see conscription, and World War III.]

Paul hopes “saner minds will prevail.” [So far, they haven’t.]

Sen. Rand Paul stated that as long as we supply unlimited arms, he won’t negotiate.

Zelensky’s Twitter Statement

We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation. Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Because it is about respect.

But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine.

And I would like to emphasize that this wording is about the invitation to become NATO member, not about Ukraine’s membership.

It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership. While at the same time vague wording about “conditions” is added even for inviting Ukraine.

It seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance.

This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine’s membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror. Uncertainty is weakness. And I will openly discuss this at the summit.

We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation.

Knowing that Russia will never tolerate NATO in Ukraine, Puff person Jens Stoltenberg says the process for Ukraine’s admission into NATO will only involve one step instead of two.

