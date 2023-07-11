California Bill Requires Judges Consider Race in Sentencing

Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, who chairs the Public Safety Committee of the California Assembly, introduced Bill 852 earlier this year. It would require judges to consider a defendant’s race during sentencing when determining the length of the prison sentence. This travesty has passed the Assembly.

“It is the intent of the Legislature to rectify the racial bias that has historically permeated our criminal justice system as documented by the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans,” the bill read.

“Whenever the court has discretion to determine the appropriate sentence according to relevant statutes and the sentencing rules of the Judicial Council, the court presiding over a criminal matter shall consider the disparate impact on historically disenfranchised and system-impacted populations,” it added.

The people committing crimes are now going to get reduced sentences if they have the right skin color. Skin color has nothing to do with the crime committed or the appropriate punishment.

The justice system is being destroyed by the Left. They destroy everything they touch.

Related