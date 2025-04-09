Sen. Schumer Will Not Denounce Violent Attacks on Tesla

Chuck Schumer is furious that Elon Musk put $20 million up to save Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. Although he was not angry that leftist, radical groups funded the race with far more than $20 million. He was asked if he would denounce violence against Tesla. Of course, he won’t.

If you doubted that Democrats back these radical lunatics of Tesla Takedown, doubt no more.

Schumer won’t denounce attacks on Tesla. Instead, he angrily attacked Elon Musk, which encourages others to be as hateful. So much for democracy.

Chuck Schumer is asked to denounce violence against Tesla — he REFUSES, then angrily attacks Elon Musk instead: "I can't talk about Tesla, but Elon Musk is a disaster for America.” pic.twitter.com/TdeKPrAPBC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

