Sen. Tillis Addresses Donald Trump’s Mark Robinson Problem

According to Sen. Thom Tillis, North Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson should either drop out of the race or file a lawsuit against CNN over reports that he allegedly made inflammatory comments on an adult website over a decade ago.

“If the reporting on Mark Robinson is a total media fabrication, he needs to take immediate legal action,” the North Carolina Republican posted on X on Friday, reports The Hill.

“If the reporting is true, he owes it to President Trump and every Republican to take accountability for his actions and put the future of NC and our party before himself,” he added.

Robinson’s opponent, Josh Stein, is leading in most polls. He is a far-left career politician.

Donald Trump must win in North Carolina.

Donald Trump is very loyal and has not withdrawn his endorsement yet, but if the K-File is true, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson might cost Donald Trump the election.

Robinson will not be at the North Carolina rally but has been at others.

I don’t know if CNN’s K-File on Mark Robinson’s comments on a porn forum are legitimate. The comments were deleted, but they were saved, and the NY Post confirmed them.

I have researched some of Mark Robinson’s comments and posted a few here for you to consider. He said worse than what I posted. Do your own research.

Reverend Graham didn’t want Robinson to be the candidate because he said all Democrats have to do is pull up his own words.

Whether you think he’s right or not, is he electable? If he is not, he needs to leave the race. He could be an early October surprise.

This is from WaPo, but there are links:

Left unmentioned: the deluge of offensive comments that made such a declaration necessary. There was the time he called school shooting survivors “media prosti-tots” for advocating for gun-control policies. The meme mocking a Harvey Weinstein accuser, and the other meme mocking actresses for wearing “whore dresses to protest sexual harassment.” The prediction that rising acceptance of homosexuality would lead to pedophilia and “the END of civilization as we know it”; the talk of arresting transgender people for their bathroom choice; the use of antisemitic tropes; the Facebook posts calling Hillary Clinton a “heifer” and Michelle Obama a man.

There are worse comments than this, but it gives you an idea.