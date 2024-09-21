WOW! Proof of Shocking Lies by Cheney & the J6 Panel

I cannot overstate how serious it is that Democrats and two Republicans lied and covered up the fact that Donald Trump requested 10,000 National Guard for January 6. There is verifiable proof. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and the Democrats on the J6 panel knew the truth and lied. This information comes straight from the report, which contains the proof. It’s a disgrace. It’s not a surprise, but it is still shocking to see the lengths these people will go to.

What right do they have to do this? The former secret service chief Kimberly Cheatle reportedly headed up Dick’s Secret Service detail, and Liz claims to have friends in high places in the USSS. Liz Cheney needs to be investigated. There is something wrong with her.

Of course, others lied too, but the J6 panel persecuted Donald Trump and his allies. They gave the DOJ a false basis for the criminal lawfare prosecutions of Donald Trump. And now we have people coming close to killing him. They aren’t coming close to killing anyone else that the USSS protects – only DJT. The lies and hate are probably causing this insanity.

The House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, which Rep. Loudermilk chairs, exposed the proof that was hidden since 2021.

Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11) revealed that days before January 6, 2021, President Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders urging them to do their jobs to protect lives and property. The transcripts released show Trump gave senior Pentagon leadership directives to keep January 6 peaceful – including using the National Guard – which the Pentagon leaders ignored. This revelation directly contradicts the conclusions drawn in the flawed DoD IG report on January 6, 2021.

In response to these revelations, Chairman Loudermilk released the following statement:

“Pentagon leadership prioritized concerns of optics over their duty to protect lives,” said Chairman Loudermilk. “President Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders and directed them to make sure any events on January 6, 2021 were safe. It is very concerning that these Senior Pentagon officials ignored President Trump’s guidance AND misled Congressional Leaders to believe they were doing their job when they were not. The DoD IG’s report is fundamentally flawed. It does not draw conclusions from the interviews they conducted but pushes a narrative to keep their hands clean. We have many questions for them, and we will continue to dig until we are satisfied the American people know the truth.”

DoD Transcripts One Pager FINAL by Maura

The Lying is Stunning

And here’s Cheney J6 COVERUP REPORT, Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato

“wanted to know if she need any more guardsmen. And I remember the number 10,000 coming up. The PRESIDENT wants to make sure that you have ENOUGH. He is willing to ask for 10,000.

I remember that number.” https://t.co/YSo8wka7FH pic.twitter.com/ZuMFWFesbv — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) March 12, 2024

Stop lying. You fucking ghoul. It’s in PRINT. Donald Trump authorized 10,000 National Guard. It was Pelosi’s job to secure the Capitol. That’s why the Capitol Police are directly under her control. Muriel Bowser brutally shot down Trump’s offer of 10,000 National Guard. LIAR! pic.twitter.com/EezAHg450F — Conservative Patriot Pizza Bitch (@PatrioticPizzas) June 28, 2024