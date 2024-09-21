Polish Foreign Minister on the Current Leadership and Donald Trump

Poland, of course, supports Ukraine in the war with Russia and the foreign minister is in New York for the UN meetings. He was on Fox News and was asked his opinion of the current leadership and Donald Trump.

He said they don’t take sides of course and they are grateful to Joe Biden for his help and support. He also said that Trump was right on key issues. He was right in encouraging Europe to spend more on defense. And he’s grateful for Donald Trump putting sanctions on Nord Stream. He was right about that too.

Of course he was right. It was obvious.

THE QUESTIONS

The problem now is the damage is done. We don’t want to abandon Ukraine, but we can’t allow this war to end in World War III. We have a dangerous Middle Eastern war going on at the same time. This has to be resolved and Russia appears ready to go the distance if the US insists on being on Russia’s border in Ukraine.

Trump has been right on so many things and Kamala Harris doesn’t have a clue. Donald Trump said we need to end this war in Ukraine as soon as possible if not immediately. Do you think he’s right again?

I have questions for the readers. Do we really want to go into a war that could lead to a nuclear World War III with the same team that gave us the surrender of Afghanistan while we don’t even have a president? We’re also looking at possibly having a very incompetent woman is president. And we don’t have the money for this. We are deeply in debt.