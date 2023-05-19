Sen. Tim Scott Enters the Race for the Presidency

Sen. Tim Scott is a likable, intelligent establishment candidate running for the presidency in 2024. The South Carolinian filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to seek the office of the presidency, according to campaign filings.

The GOP senator launched a $6 million ad campaign in key presidential primary states on Friday, ahead of a campaign announcement on May 22.

Scott has two PACs, and he is a good fundraiser.

So far, we have another South Carolinian, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, and Donald Trump. Potential candidates are Chris Christie [not a joke], Mike Pence [not a joke], and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will announce next week. Two other potentially ridiculous possibilities are Liz Cheney and John Bolton.

We don’t promote anyone during a primary, but it’s hard not to criticize the ones we know can’t win — Haley, Hutchinson, Pence, and Christie. They’re just so bad.

The only thing I can say for certain is we must win. Republicans must win the House, the Senate, and the presidency, or they will never win again. Democrats will have the numbers they need for a permanent electoral majority to rule over us alone in perpetuity. This is the result of illegal immigration.

Sadly, they’re all going to rip each other apart and weaken our lineup.

