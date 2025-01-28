Sen. Warren Is an Economic Illiterate Since She’s Not One of Us

From Native American scammer to anti-Capitalist senator, Elizabeth Warren rejected Scott Bessent. This is after she praised socialist Janet Yellen, who has put us on the road to collapse with an existential $50 trillion debt. She is clever. Her statement begins with truth.

This is her case:

“Here’s a truth no one can escape. Someone has to pay to run this country. Folks like Scott Bessent think the burden should be just a little heavier on working people because billionaires like him are smarter than everyone else.

“One place or the other, someone has to pay. A billionaire willing to roll along on deregulation poses a threat to the economic well-being of every American. And a billionaire who supports more tax cuts for every single billionaire in America is not someone who is watching out for hard-working families.”

She’s Not One of Us

Warren has had cushy jobs all her life and doesn’t know what it’s like to be one of us.

What have Democrats done for the working people except shrink the middle class? President Trump is restoring the middle class with his economic policies. Give him and Mr. Bessent a chance, but she won’t. He’s gay and married to a man, too, but as he said, that’s irrelevant. He makes it based on his skills and knowledge.

He wants to save the USA from an existential threat – our debt. Mr. Bessent said it was our last chance to stop the inevitable crash. He’s right. Warren is a literal economic illiterate like her buddy Bernie.

It is unsustainable to anyone with a working brain that isn’t made mush by ideology:

The Democrat spending was insane – $10 trillion at last count.

Scary:

We working peasants are more intelligent than her because we live the misery they’ve given us.


