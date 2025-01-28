A J6 Investigation That Could End in Criminal Charges

President Donald Trump’s administration is investigating the Biden DOJ’s gross injustices against Jan. 6 protestors. They created felonies out of misdemeanors and then overcharged and over-sentenced them in the corrupt DC courts. Most of these protesters simply walked into the building; some stood on the grass in the courtyard.

This abuse of power could result in serious criminal charges if the fact-finding mission turns up serious evidence.

The prosecutors did almost nothing to Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Those self-described communist/anarchist groups killed people, burned down buildings, and attacked the police. They cost over $2 billion in property damage. At the time, the media reported that property damage was insignificant compared to the worthiness of their cause.

Ed Martin’s Fact-Finding Mission and Wealth of Resources

Thanks to President Trump’s efforts, Mr. Martin has some good contacts in the DoJ.

As reported yesterday, Ed Martin, the interim US attorney in Washington, DC, has launched an investigation into prosecutors who brought obstruction charges under US Code 1512(c). The Supreme Court ruled against the charges, and prosecutors eventually dropped them.

Dubbing it a “special project,” Martin wrote in a Monday memo that the attorneys should hand over “all information you have related to the use of 1512 charges. It includes all files, documents, notes, emails, and other information” by Friday.

“Obviously, the use was a great failure of our office – s. ct. decision – and we need to get to the bottom of it,” the memo reads. It referenced the June Supreme Court ruling that limited the power of federal prosecutors to pursue obstruction charges against the January 6 rioters.

This is a serious and legitimate investigation. However, the media will go wild attacking Mr. Martin to protect the corruption. Ed Martin organized Stop the Steal, which led to the J6 setup. It doesn’t take much to stir a huge crowd to riot. They will call it revenge. It doesn’t take a lot of thought to realize how important it is to follow through.

They will blame Mr. Martin for the dinky gallows outside the Capitol on January 6 because he said Mr. Coffee did it. Martin was referring to an unknown person who was seen around it holding coffee. Loudermilk has a better explanation of Mr. Coffee – he’s unknown.

The media hates Martin in part because he is anti-abortion.

One person who worked on Capitol riot cases told CNN that prosecutors don’t know whether this investigation is looking to bring criminal or civil charges and that some are starting to hire their own lawyers for their defense.

So far, it’s only a “fact-finding” mission, and we know the target told us the righteousness of their cause and that they’re all innocent. Do they really need lawyers?

The main idea is to get the truth out and worry about convictions later.

We now know the original investigation report didn’t come from legacy media. It came from Julie Kelly. If it weren’t for Julie Kelly, we would have believed that two thousand violent people rioted. Kelly is a hero who sat through court case after court case, documenting them.

Martin further indicated his team will reach out to prosecutors who left the office but nonetheless were involved in the unlawful prosecution of J6ers under 1512c2. The Supreme Court determined in Fischer v US that the DOJ had misapplied the felony statute, which requires proof… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 27, 2025

SCOOP: New DC US Attorney Ed Martin has opened an inquiry into the DOJ’s unlawful use of 1512c2, the post-Enron obstruction statute filed against 300+ J6ers. Martin called the use of 1512c2 a “great failure” of the office and directed staff to immediately deliver “all files,… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 27, 2025

